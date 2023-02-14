Barrie man facing charges for driving while suspended, drug impaired

Police arrested a suspender driver in Barrie accused of being drug impaired during a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to police, an officer pulled over a pickup truck late Sunday morning on Dunlop Street and discovered the driver should have had an ignition interlock device, which police say was not in the vehicle.

The officer alleges the driver, a 33-year-old Barrie man, showed signs of being under the influence and placed him under arrest.

Police say the driver was evaluated and found to be drug impaired.

The truck's passenger, a 35-year-old Innisfil man, was also charged after police say he was found with substances believed to be cocaine and fentanyl.

The driver faces drug-related charges, along with impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

Both the driver and passenger are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the criminal charges next month.