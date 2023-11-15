BARRIE
    • Impaired driving suspected after Burton Avenue crash in Barrie

    Police in Barrie arrested one person on suspicion of impaired driving after several concerned calls about a vehicle in the city's south end Wednesday morning.

    Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding along Burton Avenue from Huronia Road, but police haven't confirmed this as the investigation is ongoing.

    The vehicle appears to have driven over a curb and across a sidewalk, damaging a retaining fence before crashing into a wooded area along Burton Avenue.

    The vehicle has since been towed from the bush.

    Police say charges are pending, and more information will be released on Thursday.

