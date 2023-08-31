Barrie man faces charges after Hart Drive business break-in

A 34-year-old Barrie man faces several charges after police say an eagle-eyed officer with a limited description of a suspect made an arrest just hours after a break-in.

Police say a man wearing a hoodie broke into a Hart Drive business early Wednesday morning and, six hours later, was arrested with the stolen property.

The accused is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of possession of credit cards, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say a second break-in at an Anne Street business was also reported Wednesday morning.

No charges have been laid at this time, as police say the investigation is ongoing.