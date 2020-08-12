BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man has died after fighting for his life in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Barrie back in May.

Barrie police have released few details, but confirm the 57-year-old succumbed to his injuries on July 14.

The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre on May 6 after being struck near the Barrie bus terminal.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.