Advertisement
Barrie man dies weeks after being struck by car near bus terminal
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:40PM EDT
Barrie police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Barrie on Wed., May 6, 2020. (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man has died after fighting for his life in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Barrie back in May.
Barrie police have released few details, but confirm the 57-year-old succumbed to his injuries on July 14.
The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre on May 6 after being struck near the Barrie bus terminal.
The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.