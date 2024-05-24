BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing

    Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.

    Eric Johnson appeared in bail court Friday morning in Barrie.

    He and Desiree Torrance, 47, were both scheduled to appear before Justice Annette Casullo for sentencing on Thursday, but Johnson was a no-show, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

    His lawyer told CTV News he didn’t know where his client was and why he hadn’t appeared before the court.

    Johnson and Torrance were found guilty in December of 10 counts, including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement, relating to incidents that took place several years ago.

    The sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume next month.

