Barrie man clocked driving more than double 50 km/h limit: police say
A police radar device shows 108km/h but police say the driver was actually clocked travelling 125 km/h on Tues., Feb. 1, 2022, in Barrie, Ont. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)
A 22-year-old man accused of driving more than double the speed limit on a street in the south end of Barrie faces charges.
Police released an image of a radar device reading 108 km/h but say the driver was "actually pulling away" from a traffic officer on Welham Road Tuesday morning at 125 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.
The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the driver with speeding and careless driving.