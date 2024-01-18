Barrie man charged with stunt driving in posted 60km/h zone in Bradford

A Barrie man faces several charges after allegedly being clocked speeding 104 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone in Bradford.

Police say an officer on patrol Saturday morning along 10th Sideroad near Line 9 spotted the vehicle travelling at a "high rate of speed" and pulled it over.

They say the 53-year-old man was charged with stunt driving, speeding, and driving without a licence.

As a result of the charges, the accused was issued a month-long licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

Motorists caught speeding 40 km/h or more where the posted limit is less than 80 km/h face an automatic stunt driving charge.