Barrie man charged with making, distributing, child pornography

A Barrie man faces charges in connection with an online child pornography investigation.

Barrie police say investigators executed a search warrant after getting a tip about child pornography being distributed in a website chat in January.

The search resulted in officers seizing 11 devices for forensic analysis.

The 43-year-old man is charged with accessing, possessing, distributing, and making child pornography.

He was remanded into police custody, where he will remain over the weekend until a bail hearing on Monday.