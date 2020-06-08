Advertisement
Barrie man charged with impersonating a police officer
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 6:56PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid against a Barrie man accused of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say the driver identified himself as an officer when he was stopped for driving without a front licence plate.
The 26-year-old man is charged with impersonating a police officer and failing to display two licence plates.