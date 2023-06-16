Barrie man charged with impaired driving following collision in south end

A Barrie man accused of driving impaired faces charges after a collision in the city's south end.

Police say officers were reopening an intersection on Mapleview Drive East and Welham Road following an earlier crash Thursday night when a pickup truck rear-ended a stopped vehicle about 300 metres west of the initial collision.

Police say responding officers noticed the pickup truck driver showing signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

The other driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accused's blood alcohol concentration was "in excess of the legal limit."

As a result of the charges, his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and his pickup truck was impounded for seven days.

He has since been released from custody with a court date scheduled to answer to the charges.