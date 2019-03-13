

CTV Barrie





A 50-year-old Barrie man is facing several charges after ditching his vehicle in Flesherton.

The OPP says the vehicle, which was lodged in a snowbank on a dead-end road, was still running with the driver inside when they arrived.

Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated and found an open bottle of alcohol on the floor.

The accused refused to give a breath sample and was arrested.

Police say he was also a G2 driver.