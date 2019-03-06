

CTV Barrie





A 33-year-old Barrie man has been arrested and charged following a child pornography investigation which spanned a year and a half.

Investigators with the Barrie Police internet child exploitation unit say they received a tip concerning the uploading of child pornography in September 2017.

They began their probe, and executed multiple search warrants, during which they seized two devices which were sent for forensic analysis.

Police have not named the suspect, but say he is facing multiple charges including accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making child pornography.

He is expected to appear before a judge in Barrie on Wednesday.