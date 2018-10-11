Featured
Barrie man charged with careless driving after multi-vehicle collision
Barrie Police logo (CTV News Graphic)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 11:28AM EDT
A 68-year-old Barrie man is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie on Wednesday.
Barrie police say the man drove his vehicle into the back of two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street East.
The collision pushed the two other vehicles into the busy intersection, causing one to hit a light post.
Two drivers and one passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the Barrie man is charged with careless driving.