A 68-year-old Barrie man is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie on Wednesday.

Barrie police say the man drove his vehicle into the back of two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street East.

The collision pushed the two other vehicles into the busy intersection, causing one to hit a light post.

Two drivers and one passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the Barrie man is charged with careless driving.