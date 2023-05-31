Barrie man charged in crash involving dump truck on County Road 27

Police charged one man following a serious collision involving a dump truck and car in Barrie on Tuesday afternoon that sent both drivers to the hospital.

Police say the tandem-style dump truck was travelling north on Townline Road (County Road 27) when a car travelling south attempted to turn left onto Mapleview Drive West, causing the truck to slam into it.

Police say the dump truck driver lost control and ended up in a farm field northwest of the intersection.

A tandem-style dump truck comes to rest in a farmer's field in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 30, 2023, following a collision. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

Police say both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed temporarily for the investigation, cleanup and removal of the vehicles.

Police charged the driver of the car, a 37-year-old Barrie man, with making an unsafe turn.