A 40-year-old Barrie man is charged with careless driving following a collision that sent two children to hospital over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon on the 5th Sideroad north of Innisfil Beach Road and involved three vehicles.

South Simcoe Police say a southbound vehicle attempted to turn left when it was rear-ended. The impact forced it into the northbound lane, where it was side-swiped by another vehicle.

The children, ages seven and 11, were taken to a Barrie hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers were not injured in the collision.

- With files from CTV's Craig Momney