A Barrie man is facing several charges, following a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Barrie police says it received a tip in October 2016 about someone uploading child pornography online.

Officers ended up executing several search warrants, which included a home in the southwest end of the city. Investigators seized six devices for analysis.

On Thursday, members of the internet child exploitation unit arrested a 36-year-old Barrie man. He has been charged with accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Barrie Police say none of the victims are from the region.

He will appear in court at a future date.