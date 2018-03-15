Featured
Barrie man charged for allegedly uploading child porn to Facebook
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:49PM EDT
A Barrie man has been charged for allegedly uploading child pornography to Facebook.
Barrie police says it launched an investigation in March of last year after receiving a tip about child porn being uploaded to the social network.
After a lengthy investigation, officers executed search warrants and seized three devices.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 22-year-old Barrie man, charging him with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He will appear in court on Thursday.