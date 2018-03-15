

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged for allegedly uploading child pornography to Facebook.

Barrie police says it launched an investigation in March of last year after receiving a tip about child porn being uploaded to the social network.

After a lengthy investigation, officers executed search warrants and seized three devices.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 22-year-old Barrie man, charging him with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He will appear in court on Thursday.