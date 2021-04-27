BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a 43-year-old Barrie man accused of brandishing a knife at the Walmart store on Bayfield Street in Barrie.

Police got the call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a threat made and rushed to the scene.

Officers quickly located the man down the street from the store with the public's help.

Police said the man had been threatening a customer at the store.

Officers charged the accused with weapons-related offences and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

"We will not be releasing the name of the now accused as there are underlying issues that exist with respect to this investigation," Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon stated.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.