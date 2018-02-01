

The Canadian Press





An argument over toilet paper has led to criminal charges being laid against a man in Barrie.

Barrie police say a man called 911 on Wednesday night demanding officers attend immediately, and threatening dispatchers if police did not show up.

They say the officers were met outside the home by a man who said the argument between roommates had followed a request that toilet paper be left in the communal bathroom for all to use.

Investigators say it was determined the man who made the call to police had instigated the argument and allegedly threatened repeatedly to harm one of the other residents.

They say the roommates were frightened by the man's threats and aggressive behaviour.

A 49-year-old Barrie man is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.