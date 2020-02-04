BARRIE -- A Barrie restaurant owner is celebrating his second big lottery win.

Filippos Triantafillou took home $100,010 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Jan. 17 Daily Keno draw.

"A lot of clouds have cleared with this win," exclaimed the 65-year-old. "I feel awesome."

Just last year, Filippos shared a $430,000 Lottario prize win.

A married father of three, and grandfather to five, said he plans to invest his latest windfall for his kids. "I know life gets expensive. This will help alleviate some of the pressure."

The winning ticket was purchased at Jay's Variety on Duckworth Street in Barrie.