Barrie man busted while carrying a loaded gun

Two men were busted with drugs after leaving a Ferndale Drive South convenience store shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were notified that one of the two men who had just left the store was carrying a gun.

Police arrived at the store and found the two men nearby.

Both were detained, and a 24-year-old Barrie man was found to be concealing a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.

He was also in possession of a large amount of Canadian currency and a drug suspected to be hydromorphone.

He was charged with:

Carrying a firearm and ammunition in a careless manner

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of a schedule I substance – hydromorphone

Trafficking in Schedule I substance – hydromorphone.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.