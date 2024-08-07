BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man busted while carrying a loaded gun

    Barrie Police Service display the gun, drugs and money apprehended in a bust Tue., Aug. 6, 2024. (SUBMITTED BPS) Barrie Police Service display the gun, drugs and money apprehended in a bust Tue., Aug. 6, 2024. (SUBMITTED BPS)
    Two men were busted with drugs after leaving a Ferndale Drive South convenience store shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    Police were notified that one of the two men who had just left the store was carrying a gun.

    Police arrived at the store and found the two men nearby.

    Both were detained, and a 24-year-old Barrie man was found to be concealing a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.

    He was also in possession of a large amount of Canadian currency and a drug suspected to be hydromorphone.

    He was charged with:

    • Carrying a firearm and ammunition in a careless manner
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
    • Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammo
    • Possession of a schedule I substance – hydromorphone
    • Trafficking in Schedule I substance – hydromorphone.

    He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

