Barrie man breaks weightlifting records overseas
A Barrie native is catching the world of weight lifting by storm setting records and winning trophies overseas.
While finishing a master's degree in exercise physiology in Australia, Mitchell Hooper's passion for weightlifting grew.
After constantly increasing the amount of weight, the former Eastview Secondary School linebacker decided to compete and take on Australia's strongest men.
"My first competition, I won the state championship, then I went on to win the national," said Hooper from his home gym.
At 26, Hooper says he placed first in every Strongman and Powerlifting competition he entered and broke multiple national records, including a 475kg deadlift and 232kg atlas stone.
Last year, Hooper took home gold in the Static Monsters Worldwide competition with a new World Record total of 670 kg.
"My goal is to inspire the general person to be stronger," said Hooper on Sunday morning.
The hometown kid recently returned to Barrie with the hopes to use his competition experience along with his education to help better the lives of people in Simcoe County.
"I want to take these two worlds, one that is about physical strength, and there's a huge mental health component, and mix that with the world of physical health for those who are losing their independence and bring together these two groups of people who deeply invested in their long term health, "said Hooper.
During the pandemic, the parallels between physical and mental health have led to a surge in business at a Barrie gym.
Since reopening two weeks ago, Athletic Kulture has seen an increase in the number of people interested in improving their fitness as the pandemic rolls on.
"The gym means something different to every person. For some people, it's a way to get away from a bad life at home; for some people, it's an escape to clear their mind," said Cory James, the personal trainer director at the gym.
James says for many of his clients, it's more about the mental aspect than it is the physical.
Hooper hopes to get his business off the ground within the following year. Still, in the meantime, he could be receiving an invitation soon to the World Strongman Competition in Sacramento, California, in May.
