Barrie man becomes instant millionaire with lottery ticket

A Barrie man says instinct prompted him to check his lottery ticket and, "just like that, I found out I was a millionaire!"

Andre Harris became an instant millionaire, winning $1 million with Maxmillions in the Lotto Max draw on March 25.

The 37-year-old father says he was resting when "something told me to check my ticket" he purchased at a gas station on Dunlop Street.

"I went out to my car where I left my ticket and scanned it," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Harris plans to put his newfound fortune toward bringing his mother from Jamaica for a visit. He also intends to invest.

Maxmillions are played alongside the main Lotto Max draw whenever the jackpot reaches $50 million, with prizes worth $1 million.

Lotto Max ticket holders are automatically entered for a chance to win Maxmillions at no additional cost.

The next Lotto Max draw is Tuesday, with an estimated $70,000,000 jackpot, plus an additional 46 Maxmillion draws.