Barrie man attempts to steal 3 cars, assaults officer: Police

A Barrie man is facing charges after he attempted to steal three vehicles before assaulting an officer, according to police.

Barrie police say the incident began in the Mapleview Drive East area between the Highway 400 exit and Park Place Boulevard shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Two individuals had been in a minor collision, and as they were exchanging information, the accused approached one of them and offered to buy his car. He then jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle he asked to purchase, before being removed by the owner, according to police.

Police say the ensuing altercation resulted in damage to one of the cars. The accused made two more attempts to steal other occupied cars in nearby parking lots.

A Barrie police officer located the accused as he was running away. The officer was assaulted during the arrest, police say.

Police say the officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital but was released and continued to help in the investigation.

The man, 36, is charged with three counts of robbery, mischief, assaulting a police officer and breaching probation.

He appears in provincial court on Monday.