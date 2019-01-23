

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted a man in his driveway and fled the scene.

Police say the victim returned to his house on Gregory Court on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. and parked his vehicle in the garage. Police say that once he exited his garage, he was assaulted by three men.

Officers say the suspects fled towards Carley Crescent to a waiting car described as a gold-coloured, four-door 2001 Buick LeSabre.

The men are described as being Caucasian, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall with thin builds. They were all wearing black jackets and black shoes.

One man had facial hair. The other two were cleanly shaven.

Police are asking anyone with information on the assault to contact them.