Barrie man asleep in 18-wheeler at stop sign among three charged with impaired in 24-hours

Police say three people were charged with impaired driving on Tuesday in Bradford and Innisfil, including one man found asleep at a stop sign.

The day began with officers responding to a vehicle stuck in a snowbank around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Scythes Street and Dempster Avenue in Innisfil.

Police say the 44-year-old Kitchener man wasn't injured but was charged with being drug-impaired, operating a vehicle while prohibited, and dangerous operation.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle "being operated erratically on the side of the road" on Sideroad 5 near 3rd Line in Bradford.

They arrested and charged the 51-year-old Bradford resident with being impaired with an excess blood alcohol level.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., police say a Barrie man, 45, was arrested and charged for impaired operation when he was found asleep at a stop sign in an 18-wheeler.

Police say the big rig was stopped in the area of Line 5 and Sideroad 10 in Bradford.

They say officers found open liquor during the investigation.

The three accused received 90-day licence suspensions, and each vehicle was impounded for seven days.