

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

According to police, the 39-year-old man was in contact with a 14-year-old girl. It’s alleged that the man had inappropriate conversations with the teenager.

The Barrie police internet child exploitation unit seized two devices belonging to the accused.

The Barrie man has been charged with luring a person under 16 years of age and possession for the purpose of the publication of child pornography.

The accused will appear in court next month.