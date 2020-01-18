INNISFIL -- A 21-year-old man has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday on 4th Line and 10th Sideroad.

According to police, the driver of a Hyundai driving eastbound failed to yield to through traffic and collided with a southbound Ford Escape.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old man from Barrie, had to be freed from the car by firefighters. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre where he remains in serious condition.

The passenger of the Hyundai was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Escape was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.