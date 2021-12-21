Barrie man accused of using SnapChat for child luring

A 28-year-old Barrie man is accused of child luring and other sex-related offences in a five-month-long investigation.

The Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit says the suspect used SnapChat to communicate with several teenage victims, offering money in exchange for explicit images.

The man is accused of child luring, sending sexually explicit material to a child and making child pornography.

He was held for bail and later released to his surety with several conditions.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges at a future court date.