BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man will have to find another way to get around after losing his driver's licence for seven days following a traffic stop in Innisfil.

Police allege the 32-year-old driver was clocked travelling more than 70km/h over the posted speed limit along County Road 4 on Wednesday morning.

He faces a charge of stunt driving. His vehicle was also immediately impounded for one week.