Advertisement
Barrie man accused of stunt driving through Innisfil
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:17PM EDT
South Simcoe Police stop a driver along County Road 4 in Innisfil, Ont., accused of speeding on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man will have to find another way to get around after losing his driver's licence for seven days following a traffic stop in Innisfil.
Police allege the 32-year-old driver was clocked travelling more than 70km/h over the posted speed limit along County Road 4 on Wednesday morning.
He faces a charge of stunt driving. His vehicle was also immediately impounded for one week.