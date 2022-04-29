Barrie man accused of making threats, damaging police vehicle

A Barrie man accused of making threats and damaging a police vehicle in Midland faces several charges.

Officers were called to a King Street hotel Thursday night to deal with "an unwanted person causing mischief and uttering threats," the release states.

Police say the officers found the individual on the property in a "verbal interaction" with the hotel staff.

They say he then became aggressive toward the police officers and their vehicles.

"The individual was subdued after causing extensive damage to one of the police vehicles and a hotel room," the release notes. An image supplied by the OPP displays a broken windshield.

Police say the accused again got into a "verbal interaction" with officers before leaving the detachment, resulting in more charges.

The 46-year-old Barrie man faces mischief charges, along with causing a disturbance, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of uttering threats.

The accused was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.