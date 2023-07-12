Barrie man accused of being drug impaired faces multiple charges after fleeing scene of crash

A Barrie man accused of leaving the scene of a collision faces several charges, including impaired driving and running a red light.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday at the Anne and Tiffin Streets intersection.

Police say a vehicle ran the red light, striking another vehicle as it attempted to turn onto Anne Street.

Police say both drivers spoke briefly before the accused fled the scene.

Officers quickly located the fail-to-remain driver a short distance away, police say, and arrested him after determining he was drug impaired.

Police say as he was being taken into custody, officers found a small quantity of what they suspect was cocaine.

The 32-year-old man is charged with drug possession, failing to stop after an accident, impaired operation, failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to stop at a red light.