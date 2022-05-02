Barrie man accused of assaulting police officer during arrest

A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer faces a slew of charges.

South Simcoe Police say officers were called to a store about a theft Sunday night in the area of Jans Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.

Police say the store employees refused the man service because "he was intoxicated."

They say he left the store without paying for his alcohol and threatened the employees.

When they arrived, the officers tried to take the man into custody, but they say he resisted, assaulting one officer.

"The officer was treated in hospital and released," police stated in a release on Monday.

The 34-year-old Barrie man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats, causing a disturbance, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from police custody with a future court date.