Barrie man accused in stabbing assault released from custody
A 25-year-old Barrie man facing several charges in connection with a violent assault has been released from police custody.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Barrett Crescent Sunday afternoon.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre for treatment.
A short later, officers arrested the accused in a parking lot at Essa and Beacon roads.
Police charged the Barrie man with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.
Following a bail hearing on Monday, the accused was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance set for May 2.
