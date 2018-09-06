

CTV Barrie





A 30-year-old Barrie man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Barrie early Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Townline Road between Red Oak Drive and Mapleview Drive West shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say the 21-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not physically injured.

The road was closed for several hours.

Police are continuing to investigate.