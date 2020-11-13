Advertisement
Barrie man, 26, arrested in connection to August hit and run
Police tape remains at the scene where a man was allegedly struck by a vehicle in a hit and run on Sun., Aug. 9, 2020, at 61 King Street in the parking lot in Barrie. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged a 26-year old Barrie man in connection with a pedestrian collision that happened back in August.
Police say a 46-year-old man was walking in a South end parking lot on Aug. 9 when he was hit and run over by a car. Police say the driver took off.
The victim was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Three days later, police say they found a man sleeping at the wheel of a car with fresh damage that they say was consistent with the hit and run.
Police seized the vehicle, and a full forensic examination was done, which investigators say linked both the vehicle and driver to the incident.
The Barrie man was arrested on Thursday and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January.