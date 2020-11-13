BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged a 26-year old Barrie man in connection with a pedestrian collision that happened back in August.

Police say a 46-year-old man was walking in a South end parking lot on Aug. 9 when he was hit and run over by a car. Police say the driver took off.

The victim was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three days later, police say they found a man sleeping at the wheel of a car with fresh damage that they say was consistent with the hit and run.

Police seized the vehicle, and a full forensic examination was done, which investigators say linked both the vehicle and driver to the incident.

The Barrie man was arrested on Thursday and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January.