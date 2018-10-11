

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old Barrie man is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a crash in Essa Township over the weekend.

Police say a car crashed into a ditch just after 9 p.m. on Saturday on the 20th Sideroad at the intersection of County Road 56.

The driver allegedly fled into the bush before emergency crews arrived.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police did an initial search of the area but failed to locate the driver.

The Barrie man turned himself in to police the next day.

He has been charged with multiple criminal driving offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.