BARRIE, ONT. -- A 20-year-old Barrie man has been identified as the victim in a deadly collision in King Township on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 9 and Jane Street yesterday afternoon.

According to police, a car collided with a dump truck.

The victim was a passenger in the car.

The 19-year-old driver of the car, a Barrie man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.