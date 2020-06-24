Advertisement
Barrie man, 20, confirmed as victim of deadly crash in King Township
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:01PM EDT
Police investigate a fatal collision involving a car and dump truck in King Township on Tues., June 23, 2020. (CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 20-year-old Barrie man has been identified as the victim in a deadly collision in King Township on Tuesday.
Investigators say the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 9 and Jane Street yesterday afternoon.
According to police, a car collided with a dump truck.
The victim was a passenger in the car.
The 19-year-old driver of the car, a Barrie man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.