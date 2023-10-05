Barrie

    • Barrie man, 19, charged in fatal rollover in Oro-Medonte

    Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (CTV News/Chris Garry) Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (CTV News/Chris Garry)

    Police arrested a young Barrie man in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Oro-Medonte in the spring.

    On Thursday, provincial police issued a release stating a 19-year-old had been charged with careless driving causing death in the collision that killed an 18-year-old Barrie man.

    The crash happened on May 6, shortly before 11 p.m., on Ridge Road between Line 3 and 4.

    According to police, the vehicle rolled with four occupants inside.

    The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    A second person was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries, and the two others suffered minor injuries.

    Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charge.

