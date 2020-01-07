BARRIE -- An 18-year-old Barrie man was involved in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Caledon man.

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County said the deadly crash happened in the Town of Erin on Sunday evening.

Investigators said the Barrie man was travelling south in an SUV when his vehicle collided with a northbound sedan.

The 36-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.