BARRIE -- The plan to transform a large building in downtown Barrie to a makerspace has come toppling down, after a vote at city council on Monday night.

Last week city councillors unanimously voted in favour of the project, but on Monday night, the vote came down against it.

The idea for the makerspace was pioneered by Barrie Region Innovation Exchange or BRIX, a group of local organizations hoping to use the space.

A makerspace is a place with both high-tech and low-tech tools, available for people to use to work on personal projects. The idea is that the space is communal, and people who use it work together, collaborate and share.

BRIX had negotiated a lease for 59 Maple Avenue, the former Woolworths department store and asked the city for funding to help pay the lease for the first two years. After that, if the project were to be successful, the city would have provided an additional $300,000 to help renovate the building. City councillors took issue with the business plan for the makerspace.

“I too have several questions. I am very supportive of the project, have actually learned that it’s in another few communities, but again, it really comes down to the long-term sustainability of this,” said Councillor Gary Harvey.

Councillor Mike McCann recommended delaying the decision “so staff can come up with a better plan. They’ll have enough time to give us more information.”

Council voted against delaying the decision and instead voted against the project as a whole.

“I’m feeling very disappointed,” said BRIX member and President of the Barrie Community Woodshop Allan Cavender. “We thought this was a good thing. We thought we presented well.”

According to city procedure, council can reconsider the decision in six months, or sooner if the majority of councillors agree to revisit it.