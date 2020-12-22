BARRIE, ONT. -- A province-wide lockdown that starts this week means widescale restrictions, including closures.

The 28-day shutdown impacts several services across the City of Barrie.

City Hall will close to the public, except for pre-booked appointments.

Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Holly Community Centre and the Sadlon Arena will also close. All in-person programs and activities are halted until the restrictions ease. The city says the Allandale Rec Centre will only remain open for use by Mariposa's high-performance athletes.

Outdoor rinks remain open with limited capacity.

The landfill will also stay open, allowing 10 vehicles at one time.

Transit and other city services, such as courts, will remain status-quo with capacity limits.

Other highlights of the shutdown include:

Child care centres will be open for essential workers only

Restaurants, bars and other drink establishments can provide take out and delivery only

Discount and big-box retailers must limit capacity

Shopping malls must close for in-person shopping

Ski hills must close, but parks, ice rinks, snowmobile, cross-country snow-shoe trails may remain open

Cannabis shops may only offer curbside pickup or delivery

Liquor and beer stores must limit occupancy and can offer curbside pickup or delivery

"The city is doing everything possible, in cooperation with the provincial and federal governments, to minimize impact and see economic recovery take place as soon as possible," a City of Barrie release stated.

The lockdown takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 26.