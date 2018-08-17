The lifeguard season will officially end in Barrie on Sunday.

Back to school time is fast approaching and that means the end of the season for Barrie’s lifeguards.

On Monday, August 20 the city’s beaches will no longer be under their watchful eye.

The city’s recreation department, which staffs beach lifeguards, says it all comes down to money and staff.

“We want to be fiscally responsible,” says supervisor Tammy Haines.

Unpredictable August weather also complicates the situation, according to officials. They say each year around this time the number of beach-goers drops significantly, making it difficult to justify staffing until Labour Day.

After Sunday the city will no longer offer life vest rentals, prompting a warning from lifeguards for parents to be extra vigilant.

“A lot of the time we do have to jump in, almost every day, for small children that aren’t within arm’s reach,” says lifeguard Renee Bourgeois. “So just reminding parents they should be watching them. Lying on the beach tanning is not watching them.”

The city has signs posted with instructions on what to do in the event of an emergency.

But Innisfil resident Owen Nenoff says that’s not good enough. “If there are no lifeguards at the beach then it won’t be safe.”

This year the summer budget for beach lifeguards was $63-thousand.

The recreation department staff say they will review the budget to determine if it’s possible to provide lifeguard services until Labour Day next summer.