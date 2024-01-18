Barrie library looking to address safety concerns with 2024 budget

Amidst growing safety concerns for both patrons and staff, the Barrie Public Library is looking towards a creative solution to tackle the issue.

On Wednesday, CEO Lauren Jessop and trustee Austin Mitchell presented the library's 2024 budget to city council, where it will get official approval. This year's budget requires approximately $ 9.7 million in funding from the city, up $517,923 compared to 2023. However, it includes a cut to the materials & programs budget, which Deputy Mayor Robert Thomson had concerns about.

"Unfortunately, the one area where we have a little bit more flexibility is in our library materials and in the amount of materials that we buy," Jessop said to CTV News. "So, trying to keep our budget increase as low as possible and looking at all the other factors that we have in the budget increase this year, the board did decide to reduce that materials budget."

This year's materials & programs budget is $1,335,876, down from $1,438,590 last year. The library notes that this reduction could lead to less product availability and more wait times.

New this year is a funding request for what Jessop is calling a community navigator. With about 330 trespass notices issued last year, safety for both patrons and staff has become a significant concern at the downtown library branch. The community navigator would be someone with experience in the social services sector and would be able to help support many of the vulnerable people who come into the branch on a daily basis.

"Ideally, what I would like to see in the future is if we were able to implement this community navigator, what I would like to see is a reduction in the amount that we need security," Jessop said. "So maybe we can go down to one security guard instead of two and have a team approach to de-escalation and getting people to the resources that they require."

However, many councillors had questions about the proposed navigator, which would run as a pilot project for the remainder of 2024 for $78,387. Jessop told councillors the position has been in the works since 2018 and has become more of a priority, with an average of more than two trespass notices issued on a daily basis.

While deliberations over the library budget will occur next week, Jessop left the chambers with guidance from some councillors to work with the County of Simcoe on a funding application for the position, as the county provides most social services to the City of Barrie.

During her presentation, Jessop pointed towards many of the recent successes the library has seen, with 12,473 new members registered in 2023.

While there could be a cut to the materials budget, all other programming will remain the same.

"We're offering so many more things than a library used to. So we have our library of things where you can borrow a telescope and snowshoes and a fishing rod and all this stuff that you don't have to purchase yourself," Jessop said to CTV News. "We have our creative spaces downstairs and a little creative spaces at each location where people can just try new things!"

Councillors will debate and potentially give initial approval to the library budget when they sit as general committee on Jan. 24.