BARRIE, ONT. -- Book lovers rejoice, Barrie Public Library branches are reopening the doors.

A maximum of 50 people at one time will be able to browse the aisles.

Hours have been extended to accommodate as many people as possible, but computer-use is limited to one hour.

Returned books and movies will be quarantined, and stringent cleaning will take place as per provincial mandates.

For more information on the new hours, safety protocols, or to take advantage of the curbside pickup and drop off service, click here.