Barrie legion honours peacekeepers with 19th annual luncheon

The Barrie legion held its 19th annual peacekeeping luncheon on Saturday.

The annual luncheon coincided with the anniversary of Canada's participation in UN peacekeeping, marking 75 years of service.

The event brought together dozens of community members who gathered at the Barrie Legion with the organization honouring the work and sacrifice of peacekeepers over the past several decades.

Their work is represented by the peacekeepers' park in Angus, a monument that honours all Canadian peacekeepers for their efforts across the globe.

The event wrapped up Saturday evening, with the Barrie Legion honouring several community groups.