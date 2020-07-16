Advertisement
Barrie landfill extending hours to reduce wait times
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:38PM EDT
Barrie Landfill at 272 Ferndale Drive North. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie landfill is hoping to reduce wait times by extending its operating hours starting Friday.
The landfill will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Compost is available for sale. Residents are asked to bring a shovel and containers to load it themselves.
The Environmental Centre remains closed.
Residents are encouraged to 'mask up' and practice physical distancing at the landfill.