BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie landfill is hoping to reduce wait times by extending its operating hours starting Friday.

The landfill will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Compost is available for sale. Residents are asked to bring a shovel and containers to load it themselves.

The Environmental Centre remains closed.

Residents are encouraged to 'mask up' and practice physical distancing at the landfill.