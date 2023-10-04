Barrie job fair bridges gap between job seekers and employers

Hundreds of job hopefuls attended a job fair at the Southshore Community Centre in Barrie on Wednesday.

The job fair is held each year in the city, allowing Simcoe County residents to network and build potential employment opportunities with more than 30 companies.

The Barrie Fire Department, RVH, Mount St. Louis Moonstone and several other organizations and businesses had representatives at the event looking to fill current and potential future vacancies.

"It really helps job seekers to understand the work that they could apply for. However, it also helps employers as well by meeting with potential employees face to face," said Jaime McNair, coordinator for the Barrie Career Centre.

While potential employees were seeking opportunities at the job fair, so too were employers who are looking to fill a need during what some call an evolving labour market pos COVID-19.

"It is about being flexible. People have lives, and people are students. We are really trying to bring in new ideas to our organization, and that creates a better work environment ultimately, said Aaron Mariner, executive chef at Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

More than 500 people registered for the event. The next job fair is scheduled for the spring.