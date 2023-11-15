BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie is making way for Santa's sleigh with road closures and detours

    Road closure signs in this file image. Road closure signs in this file image.

    Barrie streets will be closed in anticipation of Santa’s sleigh.

    Full road closures on Saturday for the Barrie Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting celebration have been granted to the City of Barrie, Barrie Chambers of Commerce & Downtown Barrie BIA.

    Road closures, times, and detours:

    • Full Road Closure on Dunlop Street between High Street and Bayfield Street & Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Note: Intersecting Roads of Dunlop Street will be open until 4 p.m. for Parade arrival.
    • Full Road Closure on Dunlop Street between Bayfield Street and Mulcaster Street from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Full Road Closure on Owen Street between Collier Street and Dunlop Street from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Westbound Lane Closure on Lakeshore Drive between Minet’s Point Road and Tiffin Street from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Full Road Closure on Lakeshore Drive between Tiffin Street and Toronto Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Full Road Closure on Mulcaster Street between Collier Street & Dunlop Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Full Road Closure on Simcoe Street between Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

    Detour routes in effect:

    Westbound: Hurst Drive – Minet’s Point Rd – Yonge St – Burton Ave – Essa Rd – Bradford St – High Street – Dunlop St – Eccles St – Wellington St – Ross St – Bayfield St – Collier St – Blake St

    Eastbound: Blake St – Collier St – Bayfield St – Ross St – Wellington St – Eccles St – Dunlop St – High St – Bradford St – Tiffin St – Lakeshore Drive

