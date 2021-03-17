BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing nearly $250,000 in retirement residences in Barrie and Innisfil to help with COVID-19 related costs.

The funding will directly support the Allandale Station Retirement Residence, Barrieview Retirement Community, Lakeside Retirement at Innisfil, Livita Barrington Retirement Residence, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge, and Serenity Barrie.

"Many of our retirement homes are run by small operators who urgently need the government's support to deal with rising costs related to fighting COVID-19," Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement Wednesday.

The money will be put towards hiring, training and testing additional staff and sanitizing residences, plus supplies to prevent transmission of the virus.

In January, the province supported long-term care homes, including Roberta Place, Mill Creek Care Centre, IOOF Seniors Home, and Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf.

The funding is part of Ontario's $30 million investment to help the retirement home sector during the pandemic.